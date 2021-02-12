Wichita County “Mask Up Community Initiative” making signs, banners ahead of “Kick Off February”

WICHITA COUNTY (KFD/KJTL) — As COVID-19 testing sites empty out, vaccination sites stay crowded.

That brings a decline in daily numbers, so some may loosen their safety precautions, but rotary clubs throughout Wichita County hope to stop that.

“So let’s mask up, this is a community effort,” Dr. Bruce Gray said.

The effort became known as the “Wichita County Mask-Up Community Initiative,” the brainchild of Dr. David Barbosa.

Rotary clubs, health care professionals, and elected officials are all teaming up.

“We all felt that this was a great community service project and certainly wanted to be apart of it with all the other rotary clubs in the county.” Rotary Club of Wichita Falls North Larry Petrash said.

With the goal that these signs catch your eye, and the message sticks with you.

“It’s just as important today as it is as it was when we started wearing masks months and months ago and people don’t need to let their guard down,” Wichita Falls-Wichita County director of health Lou Kreidler said.

From Electra, to Burkburnett, to Wichita Falls, area rotary clubs hope to plaster these signs and banners around the county.

“I’ve had so many people tell me that their mother-in-law passed away from COVID, close person friend passed away from COVID, they had friends that were in the ICU for weeks, and I think what the rotary clubs are wishing for, is just a few more people wearing masks,” Rotary Club of Southwest Wichita Falls organizer Jack Browne said.

It all starts February 15 with proclamations from Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom and Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana, with no end-date set.

Even as those most vulnerable are first in line to get vaccinated, safety precautions don’t just end there.

“One of the key things with wearing a mask is it’s not as much about you, as it is about the people around you,” Rotary Club of Southwest Wichita Falls President Lee Gunter said. “It’s an unselfish small thing you can do to make an impact, especially for those who are more vulnerable.”

For the time being. they’re asking you to mask up, because you can save a life!

All proceeds for the sings and banners go to different area non-profits the rotary clubs support

Find all links here! Just click the words for: signs, banners, how to get involved!