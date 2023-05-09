WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Medical Alliance is providing some books for the Community Healthcare Clinic.

WMCA presented the first 500 books to them at their Pediatric Associates location on Kimbell Drive in Wichita Falls. WCMA will donate children’s books annually for them to prescribe to their pediatric patients.

Terry Johnson from the Pediatric Associates location said the kids will really enjoy it.

“[The kids] really grab those books and you don’t want to leave those behind. We don’t see those left behind very often. It’s clear that they expect it, they enjoy it and they look forward to the next visit so they can get another one,” Johnson said.

The 500 books donated included titles in English, Spanish, and bilingual editions so that everyone can find something to read.

Wichita County Medical Alliance serves Wichita, Archer, Baylor, Clay, and Knox counties.