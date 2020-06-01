Wichita County mounted patrol prepares for annual rodeo

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County mounted patrol is prepping for its annual rodeo that benefits Wichita County volunteer fire departments.

Next weekend folks can head out to the arena on FM 369 and watch all the rodeo events. It starts at 7:30 both Friday and Saturday night. $10 at the door while kids under six are free. First responders and military get in at half price.

“The arena’s in good shape. Looks like we’re gonna have a good weekend. So everybody come out and have some fun. Next Friday and Saturday night and we may have a band Saturday night. We haven’t got that for sure yet,” Wichita County mounted patrol president Randy Elliot said.