Wichita County officials confirm eight new COVID-19 cases, total now 38

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District officials confirm eight new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County to bring the total to 38.

Please find details of the eight new cases below, as well as the two cases announced Monday, March 30;

Case 29 — The patient is between the ages of 50 – 59 and is currently at home recovering. The patient had close contact with a previous case.

Case 30 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently at home recovering. The patient had close contact with a previous case.

Case 31 — The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19 and is currently at home recovering. The patient had close contact with a previous case. The patient developed symptoms on March 28 and therefore was not in school at the time.

Case 32 — The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently at home recovering. The patient had close contact with a previous case.

Case 33 — The patient is between the ages of 70 – 79 and is currently at home recovering. The case is community spread.

Case 34 — The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently at home recovering. The patient traveled with a previous case.

Case 35 — The patient is between the ages of 50 – 59 and is currently at home recovering. The patient had close contact with a previous case.

Case 36 — The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently at home recovering. The patient is a medical provider who had traveled. The patient has been at home in isolation since the symptoms developed.

Case 37 — The patient is between the ages of 70 – 79 and is currently at home recovering. The contact tracing investigation is still being conducted.

Case 38 — The patient is between the ages of 70 – 79 and is currently at home recovering. The patient had close contact with a previous case. The contact tracing investigation is still being conducted.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. For more information and updates on cases, click here. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 818 38 437 343 Updated Tuesday, March 31 at 5:45 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossum.

If you have questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.