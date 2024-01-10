WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County authorities have reignited their search for human remains initially discovered in December.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Game Wardens resumed their search for additional human remains on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, while attempting to identify remains first found last month near the Allred Prison Unit.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said investigators completed another search of the 10-acre property off Peterson Road amid the continued search of the remains of an unidentified person.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Search and Rescue dogs were brought in from Dallas to aid in the search.

According to Duke, the dogs indicated numerous areas where remains might be, and those areas were combed over and dug up. So far, officials have located the skull, jawbone, parts of the pelvis and some smaller bones.

According to Wichita County spokesperson Melvin Joyner, there is no way of knowing how long the remains have been there and no way to know if there was any trauma involved. He said once they complete the search, the remains will be sent to the University of North Texas Anthropology Lab for analysis.

So far, no signs of foul play have been discovered, but if you have any information about this case, call the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office at (940) 766-8170

