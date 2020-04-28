Wichita County order created “mask” confusion

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — It was “mask” confusion for many local residents these past few days over a brief local order requiring face coverings to be worn by anyone age 6 or more in public indoor facilities and when using public transportation.

That order was rescinded around 5 p.m. Monday.

The order was put in place Friday, effective 8 a.m. Saturday, by the Wichita County Commission.

Later Friday, Governor Abbott said the order that included his hometown was inconsistent with both his statewide order and what the CDC recommended.

It also gave businesses the right to refuse admission to anyone not wearing a face covering.

However many businesses allowed customers without coverings to enter.3

But at least one person without a mask trying to enter the Walmart on Central Freeway was given a citation Monday afternoon, just when the governor was announcing his new reopening plan, which does not require masks.

Police said the woman was causing a disturbance because she refused to wear a mask.

The fine ranges from $1 to $1,000 but police expect it will be dismissed before even reaching court.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said it’s a mistake to impose Draconian penalties for people who refuse to wear a mask,

“But it’s kind of bizarre when you think about it to impose penalties on people for not wearing a face mask while at the same time. Some counties are letting people out of jail back out on the streets. We need to be a bit more reasonable about this. We can encourage and promote people wearing a face mask without penalizing them. That’s what Texas is all about, respecting individual liberty,” Abbott said.