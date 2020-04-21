Wichita County partners with Lubbock County to help during PPE shortage

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County District Attorney’s office partnered with Lubbock County District Attorney’s office to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two offices along side the help of Texas Tech University worked together to supply intubation chambers as well as more than 100 face shields to area hospitals.

Hospitals around the country are experiencing shortages in personal protective equipment. That’s why those with the Lubbock District Attorney’s office reached out to surrounding area’s including Wichita County with an idea to help.

“Todd Smith, who is the chief investigator for the Lubbock County DA’s office, reached out to our office,” Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie said. “He had some contacts with Texas Tech with the engineering department and they were making intubation units and face shields.”

In total, nine intubation chambers and 120 face shields were given to United Regional, Kell West, Promise Hospital of Wichita Falls and Electra Memorial Hospital. Gillespie said once the opportunity presented itself, they couldn’t pass it up.

“Not knowing what may or may not come with Coronavirus and the situation that we are all in, to provide these extra resources to area hospitals and area medical staff we thought it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up,” Gillespie said.

Wichita County Chief Investigator Tye Davis said it is great to see Texans come together to help each other out during this time.

“This community, not only this community but Texas as a whole, has been very supportive of first responders and has always helped us and supported us in times of crisis’ of sort of speak,” Davis said. “This was our opportunity to use our relationship with other agencies to come together.”

Coming together, with one goal, to help those that are on the front lines fighting the pandemic.

The giving doesn’t stop there as Thursday another shipment is scheduled to come in and it will help Vernon, Bowie, Nocona and Henrietta.