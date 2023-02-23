The Wichita County Emergency Management team is leading a push to update the County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County is planning to update its Hazard Mitigation Plan to address natural hazards that affect the area.

Wichita County Emergency Management is working with the cities of Burkburnett, Cashion Community, Electra, Iowa Park, Pleasant Valley and Wichita Falls to update the plan.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The goal of the update is to minimize or eliminate the long-term risk to human life and property from known hazards.

Public meetings are planned to gather community input and to provide a project overview from H2O Partners, Inc.

The information given by the community will help the team analyze potential hazards affecting residents and how best their effects can be reduced.

The first public meeting was held Thursday, February 16, and the next two are planned for Thursday, April 20, and Thursday, June 15, all starting at 10:30 a.m. The meetings will be held at the Wichita County Emergency Management office at 110 Jefferson St. in Wichita Falls.

There is also a public survey for community members not able to attend the meetings to still have their voice heard.

Take the public survey here.