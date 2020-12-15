Wichita County polling locations for Saturday’s SD 30 special election

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday is the last day of early voting for the special runoff election for the Texas Senate seat for District 30.

Saturday will be the final time voters will be able to head to the ballot box.

The runoff election is between District 68 State Representative Drew Springer and Dallas salon owner Shelly Luther.

Both candidates are vying for the seat vacated by Pat Fallon after his recent election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

As of Tuesday, 1990 people had voted early.

On Saturday, Wichita County residents can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following polling locations.

