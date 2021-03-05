Wichita County providers to receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for next week

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 1 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to providers across Texas next week.

The state is allocating 929,320 doses to 1,651 providers in 234 counties. More than 200,000 additional doses will be available to pharmacy locations and federally-qualified health centers directly from the federal government.

Texas has now administered nearly 6.3 million doses. More than 4 million people have received at least one dose, and more than 2.2 million are fully vaccinated. Progress continues in vaccinating adults 65 years old and older with 48 percent having received at least one dose and more than 1 million seniors – more than one-quarter of the Texans in that age group – now fully vaccinated.

The following facilities in Wichita County will be receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine:

Burkburnett United Pharmacy — 100 doses

Electra Memorial Hospital — 1,000 doses

Iowa Park Clinic — 300 doses

Clinics of North Texas — 300 doses

Kell West Regional Hospital — 200 doses

Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District — 100 doses

Myrna C De Asis, MD — 100 doses

Texoma Cancer Center — 200 doses

Trott’s Call Field Drug — 300 doses

Iowa Park Road United Pharmacy — 100 doses

To see if additional COVID-19 vaccines are coming to where you live, click here.

In addition to the first doses mentioned above, the state is ordering 457,000 doses intended as the second dose for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago. DSHS automatically orders second doses to arrive at providers in the week they can be begin to be administered, so they will be available when needed.

People should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose within six weeks of getting the first.