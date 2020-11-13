Wichita County reaches 100 COVID-19 related deaths

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday four more deaths related to COVID-19.

Case 4,730 (80+), Case 4,657 (70 – 79), Case 4,658 (70 – 79) and Case 4,406 (70 – 70), bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 100.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 17 26 51

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 109 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 5,350.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 125 new recoveries from COVID-19 in the county.

Barker said in the last 31 days, 1,109 cases, or 40% of new COVID-19 cases, the type of exposure was designated as contact. Barker said of those in the contact category, at least 200 cases contracted it from being with family and friends who reside outside of the home.

“This is why it’s imperative that precautions extend to family and friends in order to protect each other,” Barker said.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

79 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 16 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 1 1 3 5 17 21 15 63 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 4 0 16

Officials with United Regional Health Care System said Thursday, November 12 there are currently 75 patients positive or suspected positive for COVID-19, with 17 patients in critical care.

The Public Health District has modified their format of reporting hospitalized cases, opting to report the number of stable and critical patients are hospitalized by age rather than an individual case number.

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 1,932 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 1,853 recovering at home and 79 hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 1,621 active cases

— 1,621 active cases Burkburnett — 138 active cases

— 138 active cases Iowa Park — 103 active cases

— 103 active cases Electra — 70 active cases

Weekly COVID-19 Breakdown for Wichita County This week, 706 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County, with a positivity rate of 29%. There were a total of 32 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Wichita County this week. Contact = 106 cases

Close Contact = 48 cases

Community Spread = 82 cases

Still Under Investigation = 470 cases

Travel Related = 0 cases The age breakdown of cases reported this week in Wichita County can be found below: 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 11 14 71 117 114 74 110 86 62 47

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.