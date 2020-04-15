1  of  2
Breaking News
One new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Comanche Co., total now 52 First confirmed COVID-19 case in Wilbarger Co.
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Wichita County receiving a high volume of PPE requests

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pharmacist hand holding N95 mask in pharmacy drugstore

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) – The Wichita County Emergency Management Office is receiving a high volume of requests for more personal protective equipment.

EMO Coordinator Lee Bourgoin said they received about 8,000 pairs of gloves, 1,000 surgical masks and 1,000 N95 masks, but that’s not a drop in the bucket.

The North Texas Health Care Coalition disperses the items to different healthcare organizations around the area.

Officials said more than ten pallets of PPE came in recently to a warehouse and will possibly be distributed tomorrow.

This news come days after United Regional announced they would start sterilizing and reusing N95 masks due to the PPE shortage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News