Wichita County receiving a high volume of PPE requests

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) – The Wichita County Emergency Management Office is receiving a high volume of requests for more personal protective equipment.

EMO Coordinator Lee Bourgoin said they received about 8,000 pairs of gloves, 1,000 surgical masks and 1,000 N95 masks, but that’s not a drop in the bucket.

The North Texas Health Care Coalition disperses the items to different healthcare organizations around the area.

Officials said more than ten pallets of PPE came in recently to a warehouse and will possibly be distributed tomorrow.

This news come days after United Regional announced they would start sterilizing and reusing N95 masks due to the PPE shortage.