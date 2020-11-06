Wichita County reports highest number of cases in one week since onset of COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Friday 103 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 4,644.

This makes a total of 643 new COVID-19 cases confirmed this week, the highest single-week total for Wichita County since the pandemic began in March.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker reported Friday 31 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Wichita County to 2,859.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

79 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 20 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 4 2 1 8 17 18 9 59 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 9 8 0 20

Officials with United Regional Health Care System said Thursday, November 5 there are currently 95 patients positive or suspected positive for COVID-19, with 18 patients in critical care.

The Public Health District has modified their format of reporting hospitalized cases, opting to report the number of stable and critical patients are hospitalized by age rather than individual case number.

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 1,717 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 1,638 recovering at home and 79 hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 1,436 active cases

— 1,436 active cases Burkburnett — 142 active cases

— 142 active cases Iowa Park — 86 active cases

— 86 active cases Electra — 53 active cases

Weekly COVID-19 Breakdown for Wichita County This week, 643 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County, with a positivity rate of 20%. More new COVID-19 cases were confirmed this week than in any other week in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March. There were a total of 18 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Wichita County this week. For a third consecutive week, Wichita County set a new record for highest deaths reported in a single week. Contact = 157 cases

Close Contact = 36 cases

Community Spread = 82 cases

Still Under Investigation = 368 cases

Travel Related = 0 cases The age breakdown of cases reported this week in Wichita County can be found below: 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 4 15 44 128 84 78 88 89 53 60

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 34,850 4,644 29,647 559 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 1,638 79 2,859 68 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Friday, November 6 at 4:35 p.m.

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.