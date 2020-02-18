Wichita County Republican Women get ready for early voting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Republican Women are now setting their sights on Tuesday.

With early voting getting underway, it can be an important time for those who vote well before Super Tuesday.

Shirley Craft with the Republican Women said Tuesdau is a big day and locations are easy to find.

“A ton of votes are placed before Super Tuesday, so a lot of people love to go early vote, I’m glad it’s as long as it is. The locations are very easy for everybody, so early voting is really important,” Craft said.

There are six early voting locations around Wichita County and you can find those locations here.