WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Republican Women are hosting the “Get out the Vote Rally” on Friday October 30, 2020 with a special guest speaker making an appearance.

Special guest speaker Republican Party of Texas Chairman Lt. Colonel Allen West will be making an appearance and speech at the rally. The event will be held at the Sharp Iron Group Parking Lot located at 1206 Hatton Road at 6:00 p.m.