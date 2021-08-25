Wichita County resident in their 20’s dies from COVID-19, 149 new cases reported

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Wednesday, August 25, 2021, reported one new COVID-19 related death in Wichita County.

Health District to begin administering third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised residents 

Wednesday’s COVID-19 related death, age 20-29 marks 360 COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

“This is not social media hype”; United Regional officials release statement on COVID-19 vaccine 

New COVID-19 Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District confirmed 149 new coronavirus cases in Wichita County on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 17,568.

Officials with the Health District also reported a total of 71 hospitalizations in Wichita County.

RELATED: Capacity leads to difficult decisions at United Regional 

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County as of August 20, 2021, below:

At Least 1 Dose — 52,760

Fully Vaccinated — 46,114

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist. Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist 

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Hotline-Number.jpg

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News