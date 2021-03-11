Wichita County residents 50 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Where vaccines are available, state health officials said people who fall under the next priority group will soon be able to get their COVID-19 shot.

This is Phase 1C, folks 50 and older and that is expected to take effect on Monday.

“I’m glad because a lot of the young people have been affected by this COVID,” 50 Plus Zone member Glenda Arredondo said.

Some Wichita County residents like Glenda Arrendondo and Donal Merriex are pleased with the state’s decision to expand the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility.

“America is trying to get back to where it was as far as going to dinner and shopping and stuff and the more people that can get it and get out the way then that can be helpful,” Merriex said.

State officials said people 50 and older make up more than 93% of the COVID-19 fatalities with those ages 50 to 64 accounting for 20% of the fatality rate.

Public Health Director Lou Kreidler said they consistently have people who call wanting to get vaccinated who aren’t in an eligible group so this is just one more step to get more individuals their shots.

“Where those individuals before would have to have a pre-existing health condition they no longer have to have that pre-existing health condition so anyone that is in that age range that wants to be vaccinated can vaccinate at this point,” Kreidler said.

Starting Monday people 50 and older will able to sign up to get vaccinated and Arredondo urges folks to be proactive.

“I would suggest they get it, I mean it’s just another way of protecting yourself,” Arredondo said.

Merriex, who was once skeptical of vaccines agreed.

“I’m one that [wouldn’t have been] taking it at all but after I found out that it can save many lives I think they should take it,” Merriex said.

District officials are working on getting that link added to their online system and it should be live Thursday.

Some people in the existing eligibility groups, like John Graham, are concerned that there may not be enough vaccines for all the eligible groups so he hopes to get vaccinated before this new priority group begins.

“I’ve got health issues also as well so I’m hoping that I will get first in line so to speak when they start taking those requests,” Graham said.

Kreidler said those not in the eligible priority groups will not be able to get on the waiting list.