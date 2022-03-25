WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday one new COVID-19 related death for the week ending on March 25, 2022.

The death reported in the county bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic to 584.

The following cases were patients who were reported as COVID-19 related deaths this week:

Case 32,756 (50s)

The patient had not been vaccinated, according to the Health District.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 24 54 145 142 201

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 9 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending on March 25 in Wichita County.

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic is 33,982.

There are 3 (33%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 6 (67%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.

There are 4 new re-infection cases. Of those, 0 (0%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 4 (100%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday 4 hospitalizations in Wichita County.

Of the 4 individuals hospitalized today, 3 are vaccine breakthrough cases; of the 3, 1 is up to date and 2 have completed their primary series, but are not up to date. 1 hospitalized case is a re-infection.

Two patients are listed as in stable condition while two are listed as in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 2 Critical 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 2

Active Cases in Wichita County

There are currently 13 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 4 patients hospitalized and 9 recovering at home.

The breakdown of active cases by city within Wichita County can be found below:

Wichita Falls — 10 active cases

— 10 active cases Burkburnett — 1 active case

— 1 active case Iowa Park — 0 active cases

— 0 active cases Electra — 2 active cases

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

For the week ending March 25, 2022, the Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District is reporting a total of 9 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 4 hospitalizations and 5 recoveries.

The positivity rate for the week ending on March 25 was 2.4%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 67%.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 66,560 Fully Vaccinated 59,114 Booster Shot 23,557

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: