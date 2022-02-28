WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday no new COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend.

This marks the first weekend of the year 2022 without a COVID-19 related death reported in Wichita County. The last weekend without a COVID-19 related death was the weekend of December 20, 2021.

The Health District also reported Monday 8 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Wichita County to date to 33,872.

The Health District also reported Monday 18 hospitalizations in Wichita County, 4 fewer hospitalizations than the 22 hospitalizations reported on Friday, February 25.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 66,279 Fully Vaccinated 58,671 Booster Shot 22,987

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

