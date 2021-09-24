Wichita County sees highest number of COVID-19 related deaths in single week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday four more deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the week total to 19 deaths

One death in their 60’s was fully vaccinated with the Pzifer vaccine. All other deaths were unvaccinated.

For a second consecutive week, Wichita County has set a new high for the total number of COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single week.

The total number of deaths in Wichita County is now 406 people since the start of the pandemic. The age breakdown of deaths is below.

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 3 8 13 27 99 103 153

The Health District also reported 87 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County for the week ending on September 24 to 515.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 09/20 170 3 79 09/21 60 1 84 (+5) 09/22 126 4 79 (-5) 09/23 72 7 67 (-12) 09/24 87 4 63 ( -4) Total 515 19 –16

Wichita County has a total of 20,728 cases of COVID- 19 since the start of the pandemic.

To date, Wichita County has had 172 reinfections. There are also a total of 658 vaccine breakthrough cases.

The Health District also reported 63 hospitalizations in the county, down from 67 on Thursday.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 1 1 0 0 1 4 8 5 9 8 37 Critical 0 0 0 1 3 6 3 8 4 1 26

Breakdown of the week by day.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: