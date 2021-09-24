Wichita County sees highest number of COVID-19 related deaths in single week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday four more deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the week total to 19 deaths
One death in their 60’s was fully vaccinated with the Pzifer vaccine. All other deaths were unvaccinated.
For a second consecutive week, Wichita County has set a new high for the total number of COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single week.
The total number of deaths in Wichita County is now 406 people since the start of the pandemic. The age breakdown of deaths is below.
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|13
|27
|99
|103
|153
The Health District also reported 87 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County for the week ending on September 24 to 515.
|Date
|New Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|09/20
|170
|3
|79
|09/21
|60
|1
|84 (+5)
|09/22
|126
|4
|79 (-5)
|09/23
|72
|7
|67 (-12)
|09/24
|87
|4
|63 ( -4)
|Total
|515
|19
|–16
Wichita County has a total of 20,728 cases of COVID- 19 since the start of the pandemic.
To date, Wichita County has had 172 reinfections. There are also a total of 658 vaccine breakthrough cases.
The Health District also reported 63 hospitalizations in the county, down from 67 on Thursday.
Please find the hospitalization report below:
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|TOTAL
|Stable
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|8
|5
|9
|8
|37
|Critical
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|3
|8
|4
|1
|26
Breakdown of the week by day.
This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.
As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.
Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.
Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.
A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: