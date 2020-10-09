Wichita County sees over 100 new cases in one day, two new COVID-19 related deaths

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Friday two more COVID-19 related death in Wichita County.

Case 1,756, age 70 – 79, and Case 1,974, age 80 – 89 mark the twenty-fifth and twenty-sixth deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Wichita County. No further information will be released out of respect for the family.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

New Cases

The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Friday 102 new coronavirus cases in the county, setting a new single-day high for the fourth consecutive day and bringing the current total case number to 2,301.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 32 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 1,681 recoveries reported in Wichita County.

Hospitalizations

18 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with one patient reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 1,871: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,876: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 1,883: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 1,961: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 2,030 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 2,068 80 – 89, stable condition

Case 2,120: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 2,123: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 2,136: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 2,140: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 2,151: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 2,155: 90 – 99, stable condition

Case 2,174: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 2,177: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 2,226: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 2,227: 80 – 89, stable condition

Case 2,229: 80 – 89, stable condition

Weekly Case Breakdown

This week, 331 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County, the highest weekly total for the county since the pandemic began in March, with a positivity rate of 19%.

The age breakdown of cases reported this week in Wichita County can be found below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 16 11 43 65 50 55 41 41 31 18

There are currently 594 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 576 individuals recovering at home and 18 patients hospitalized.

The active case number more than doubled in just one week. Last Friday, the county reported 274 active COVID-19 cases, 320 fewer than the current total.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 25,743 2,301 22,962 480 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 594 18 1,681 26 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Friday, October 9 at 4:50 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.