Wichita County Sheriff Deputy retires after 51 years in law enforcement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was a bittersweet day for one Wichita County Sheriff Deputy who is retiring after serving more than 50 years of service in law enforcement.

Retiring isn’t something new to Ed Daniels, in fact, this is his third retirement.

Daniels started off as a DPS Trooper back in 1969 before being promoted to criminal intelligence. He then retired, but the very next day accepted a job as a Chief Deputy for Archer County, ran for sheriff and was beaten, and then moved into a Texas Ranger position before being elected sheriff of Archer County where he retired back in 2009.

“I’m real excited about it. I got a lot of things that I’m going to do and I hate to miss the people down here I’ll miss them, I’ve worked with a lot of great people,” Daniels said.

Daniels had some words of advice for anyone looking to begin a career in law enforcement, he said to always be alert and to never let your guard down.

We here at KFDX want to congratulate him for his retirement and thank him for all he has done for Texoma.