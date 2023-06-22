WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn you of a scam that’s going around.

Deputy Melvin Joyner said a male caller is making random calls to people telling them they have an outstanding federal warrant. Joyner said this person identifies himself as Lieutenant Garland Prince or Sergeant Mark Whipple from the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller tells them to bring cash to various bail bond companies to pay for the warrant and avoid going to jail. Joyner said the Sheriff’s Office does not call people that has outstanding warrants and does not collect fees from outside the Sheriff’s Office.

He said if you get a call like this, hang up. If they’re asking for your credit card information over the phone, hang up, and call the Sheriff’s Office at 940-766-8170.