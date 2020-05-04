Wichita County Sheriff’s Department to get new vehicles

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County commissioners approved the leasing of 13 vehicles for the sheriff’s department.

Twelve Chevrolet Tahoes and one Chevrolet Silverado were leased through First National Bank leasing. Wichita County sheriffs last received new vehicles in 2014. Even amid budget concerns, county officials thought these new vehicles were worth leasing especially since the price was good for their budget.

“We’ll actually spend money each year; less money than we had budgeted for this year. And how we do that, we were allowed $350,000. These payments are gonna be a little less than $300,000 a year so that should work out well,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.

County sheriffs receive new vehicles every few years to avoid over maintenance.

Sheriffs should hopefully see these new vehicles by November.