WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Santa Claus is coming to town for hundreds of area children in need and it’s all thanks to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday morning, deputies and sheriff’s office staff distributed more than 150 gifts from their Angel Tree.

They stopped by Helen Farabee Center, Patsy’s House and Faith Refuge, all agencies that serve our kids in Texoma. The presents are donated by members of the community.