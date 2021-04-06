Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Alumni Association to host golf tournament

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Alumni Association will host its Annual Benefit Golf Tournament on Friday, April 30.

The tournament will be held at The Champions Course at Weeks Park in Wichita Falls. Registration begins at 12 p.m. in the clubhouse with a light lunch and will be followed by a shotgun start. Dinner and awards will begin at 6 p.m.

The tournament will be a four-person scramble format. Registration fees are $100 per person or $400 per team. Registration fee includes green fee, cart, light lunch, dinner, awards, goody bag, and door prizes.

All proceeds are going to our Memorial Project that is currently under construction honoring fallen Deputies and Volunteer Fire Fighters.

Participants can register at for the event online, call 940-631-8435, or email golf@wcsocaa.org.

