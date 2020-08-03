Wichita County Sheriff’s Office employee tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A front office employee at the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release, this employee has had direct contact with the front office administration staff. At this time, the employee has not displayed any symptoms of COVID-19.

The front business office of the Sheriff’s Office will be closed for fourteen days after consultation with the Wichita County Health Department.

All other staff is being monitored. The upper command staff is working in isolated areas.

Other employees are coming in to complete needed tasks during various hours to limit direct contact with other employees.

The patrol division, criminal investigation section, civil division, community service unit, records, identification, courthouse security, transport and the detention center are still working their regular hours.

Please find the full press release below:

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.