WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Allred Prison dogs and three drones are all part of a manhunt happening Friday afternoon in Wichita County.

According to Sheriff David Duke the Wichita County Sheriff’s office is searching for three men. Duke all the men are in the country illegally from Mexico.

The manhunt started with a traffic stop at around 2:20 p.m. on October 6, 2023, in the Midway Church Road area off HWY 287. Duke said once the SUV was pulled over, eight men jumped out of the vehicle and all took off running.

Five of the men were soon caught but he said three are still hiding out in the country.

Working the scene are 12 Sheriff’s deputies, two Texas Game Wardens and three State Troopers. Duke said the driver is expected to be charged with human trafficking