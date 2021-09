WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Hiring signs are front and center at many businesses, and that includes the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s why they are hosting a job fair.

The Sheriff’s office is looking for detention officers, and you do not need to have experience.

The job fair is tomorrow, September 11, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the new Wichita County Law Enforcement Center on Central Freeway East.

Applications can be filled out during the job fair.