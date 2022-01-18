Wichita County Sheriff’s Office hosting job fair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is looking to add fresh faces to the force.

WCSO will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, January 19, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event will be held at the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center located at 2815 Central Freeway East.

Those who are 18 years of age or older and are looking for an exciting career that makes a difference in the community are invited to attend.

WCSO offers great benefits and competitive pay.

For more information, visit the WCSO Facebook page.