Wichita County Sheriff’s Office looking to recruit detention officers

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Job shortages have been an issue in Texoma in almost every line of work imaginable, even law enforcement.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office held a job fair in an attempt to fill a number of positions open within the county’s detention center.

The WCSO is looking to recruit 20 new detention officers and other various positions, and they hoped this job fair attracted those who are ready to serve their community and enhance their career in law enforcement.

Positions that are at the top of the list to fill? Correctional officers who overlook the day-to-day of the detention center.

“It’s very difficult to recruit right now, very difficult to fill these spots, and we’re no different than any other employer in town or in the state of Texas or in the country,” Melvin Joyner, Public Information Officer with the WCSO, said.

Now, with the county opening a new state-of-the-art direct-supervision jail in the next several weeks, Joyner said the time is now for those looking to begin a career in law enforcement.

“So many times we hear people say, ‘Well, I’m really thinking about going into law enforcement.’ Well, starting out as a jailer at 18 years of age is a great way to do that because, not only will you be working with Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputies, you’ll be working with other agencies that bring their prisoners to us as well,” Joyner said.

Joyner emphasized that working in an environment like a detention center is a serious position and requires someone who is capable of working in an unpredictable environment.

“You have to always be alert; you got to remember we have people who simply didn’t pay a parking ticket to people who committed murder, people like sexual predators,” Joyner said. “We have all kinds in our detention center.”

Someone with experience in this position is applicant Harley Ford, who previously worked as a detention officer for a different county, who hopes to begin his career with Wichita County with the experience he’s already gained.

“Wichita County is a really good county to work in, and trying to be in law enforcement, you can get your start here and maybe move up in the ranks as a police officer,” Ford said. “I can see myself trying to be a police officer maybe in a couple years from now, but if I have the jailer experience, it helps further my career.”

Corrections officer is just one of many careers the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office hopes to bring to life.

If you missed the job fair but are still interested in applying, you can stop by the Law Enforcement Center on Central Freeway to fill out an application any time Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.