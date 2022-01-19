Wichita County Sheriff’s Office looking to recruit jailers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While many businesses across the nation are suffering from staff shortages, companies here in Texoma are struggling to hire staff as well.

That is why the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office held a Job Fair at the new law enforcement center in hopes to recruit more jailers.

Public Information Officer Melvin Joyner said the position comes with competitive pay starting at around $40,000 a year with great benefits.

Joyner said starting as a jailer can open several doors for those wanting to expand their law enforcement career.

“It’s a good career, it is something that you can serve your community, and it’ll lead to many opportunities,” said Joyner. “Sheriff Duke started out working in the jail when he was 18-years-old and today he’s the sheriff.”

If you missed the Job Fair, Joyner said you can always come up to the law enforcement center during business hours to fill out an application.

The law enforcement center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.