WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For sisters Leah Goodson and Laura Jackson, this is much more than just a statue, it’s a place of remembrance and reflection.

“Our dad was James Jackson he’s on the memorial plaque he was also key in fundraising for it with the alumni of citizens, and to see it finished I think our dad would be extremely happy, it’s sad that he can’t be here,” Jackson said.

The memorial plaza contains two statues, one of a firefighter representing the firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty, and a second statue honoring those law enforcement officers who died while protecting our community, something that Sheriff Duke said should never be forgotten.

“I think it’s really important for our communities to understand how these people, what they did from when this county first became a county there were peace officers being killed in the old western days that’s what happened so everybody needs to understand the history and can appreciate what law enforcement gives to them now,” Duke said.

Something that Kammie Rohrbaugh who lost her husband while firefighting back in ’95 agrees with.

“This is fantastic I think it’s wonderful for the families to know that our loved ones are never forgotten the ones who laid down their lives whether it’s police or firemen I just think it’s fantastic that they always remember because they’re always in our hearts,” Rohrbaugh said.

And thanks to the sheriff’s office, along with continued community support, families will now have a place to reconnect with their past.