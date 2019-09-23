Wichita County Sheriff’s Office “National Night Out” event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an event for the community called “National Night Out”.

This event will take place on Tuesday, October 1 at the Kamay VFD and Community Center located at 8537 S.H. 258 West from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Air Evac, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Department of Public Safety, Wichita County Emergency Management, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and several volunteer fire departments will have equipment on display.

Several outdoor displays and indoor displays will be open as well.

There will be free hot dogs, chips, drinks, and homemade desserts.

A children’s area for face painting, coloring, and movies will be available and there will also be multiple crime prevention displays and other items to help make participants feel home safe.

This event will be an excellent opportunity to learn more about Neighborhood Watch and what it can do for your neighborhood.

For more information, contact Deputy Melvin Joyner or Deputy Brien Conner at 940-766-8100, ext. 8676 or ext. 8678.