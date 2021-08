WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy is scheduled to start on September 2, 2021.

The fourteen-week course meets every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is free to attend.

You can pick up an application at the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center located at 2815 Central Frwy. East or go to wichitacountysherriffsoffice.org and print off an application.