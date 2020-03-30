Wichita County Sheriff’s Office closed due to COVID-19 contact

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said it was time Choate be recognized for saving the woman’s life after he wasn’t in 1992.

WICHITA CO (KFDX/KJTL) — In a press release on Monday The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office announced that the office in the basement of the Wichita County Courthouse will be closed for two weeks.

The closure is due to separate Deputy Sheriff’s contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Sherriff’s office would like to emphasize that this was not an individual that the deputies had arrested or had contact with on a call for service.

Due to the fact that the Sheriff’s Office is in a confined area of the basement, the front office will be closed to public access during the two week period.

During this time the office will be properly cleaned and disinfected.

This closure will not affect emergency preparedness or emergency response. Courthouse security, patrol deputies, civil division, training division, transport division and the Jail Division were not affected by this issue. These Divisions will continue mission-essential duties.