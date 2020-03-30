Live Now:
KFDX 3 News at Noon
1  of  24
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Wichita County Sheriff’s Office closed due to COVID-19 contact

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said it was time Choate be recognized for saving the woman’s life after he wasn’t in 1992.

WICHITA CO (KFDX/KJTL) — In a press release on Monday The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office announced that the office in the basement of the Wichita County Courthouse will be closed for two weeks.

The closure is due to separate Deputy Sheriff’s contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Sherriff’s office would like to emphasize that this was not an individual that the deputies had arrested or had contact with on a call for service.

Due to the fact that the Sheriff’s Office is in a confined area of the basement, the front office will be closed to public access during the two week period.

During this time the office will be properly cleaned and disinfected.

This closure will not affect emergency preparedness or emergency response. Courthouse security, patrol deputies, civil division, training division, transport division and the Jail Division were not affected by this issue. These Divisions will continue mission-essential duties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News