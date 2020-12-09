Wichita County Tax Office, closed since November, sets reopen date

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Tax Office in Wichita Falls is slated to reopen in late December after closing its doors in mid-November.

The tax office had to close to the public due to the number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines among employees.

The main annex lobby will resume operations December 28, giving taxpayers the availability of the  lobby to conduct walk-in transactions during one of the tax office’s busiest weeks of the year.

Tax assessor Tommy Smyth said he intends to keep the main lobby open for the month of January in the midst of property tax season.

The officer will re-evaluate in January as to the availability of staffing resources to possibly begin to reopen at field office locations like in Burkburnett.

