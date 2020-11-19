Wichita County Tax Office closed until further notice

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — In an operational update on the Wichita County Tax Office website Tommy Smyth Tax Collector announced that the Wichita County downtown annex and Burkburnett field office lobby will be closed to the public starting November 19 until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Our offices has had nothing short of a repetitive pattern of on-going quarantines that have become an operational issue with having any reasonable amount of staff on hand to even meet the bare minimal volume that our offices are tasked with,” the notice states. “We have a very significant amount of staff who are quarantined for precautionary reasons and we are literally at the crossroads of being non-operational.”

Smyth said that the change in the business model in not “premised on the fact that any of our county wide offices have been compromised due to an internal positive case of COVID within our office staff.”

If you need to complete any business transactions at the tax office Smyth is recomendig that you do the four alternative methods.