WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fundraiser has been set up to help the longtime Tax Assessor and Collector with Wichita County offset the cost of his medical bills after he was recently diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Tommy Smyth, the Wichita County Tax Assessor and Collector, has undergone two surgeries so far and will soon begin treatment for bladder cancer.

To help him offset the cost of his procedures and treatment, the Wichita County Tax Office has organized a fundraiser, with all of the proceeds benefitting Smyth

The Hamburger & Hot Dog Fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Wichita County Courthouse.

The cost is $10 a plate, and tickets can be purchased at the Wichita County Tax Office. The tickets will grant the ticketholder a lunch including a hamburger, hot dog, chips, and a drink. Bake Sale items will also be available. Take-out options are also available.

For more information, call (580) 281-0394.