Wichita County teen attorneys need your help to fund important trip

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Teen Court volunteers are hoping you can help them raise enough money for an important trip.

The students are hoping to attend a mock trial competition that allows them to develop their skills as teen attorneys, but a fundraiser is what will help get them there.

Rider High School Sophomore Tina Majdinasab serves as the president of the Wichita County Junior Bar Association and said she has been interested in law from a young age.

“I serve as an attorney and I usually defend but sometimes I prosecute defendants when they are here on the court,” Majdinasab said.

Majdinasab is among a number of students who volunteer with the Wichita County Teen Court, a program that assists teenage offenders in taking responsibility for their actions while learning valuable lessons.

“When teenagers who have gotten a Class C Misdemeanor and instead of them paying the hundreds of hundreds of dollars of fine that comes with paying off the fine, they come to teen court instead and we defend and prosecute them as teenagers,” Majdinasab said. “We cannot prosecute someone that goes to our school or that we know.”

A jury of their peers determines the offenders’ sentence and it can be anything from community service, serving as a juror in the teen court, and participating in educational courses to being referred to counseling.

“It couldn’t all happen if we didn’t have the support of the Boys and Girls Club to do this and the fundraisers they do are certainly worthwhile,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.

Fundraisers like Sonic Day is necessary because the teen court is independently funded.

“We’re supporting teenagers to give them a second chance at rehabilitating their mistakes and now we want to actually become better attorneys,” Majdinasab said.

The money raised will fund a trip to Texas Teen Court Mock Trial competition in Bedford, a trip that will, in the end, help each student to better themselves.

Now the volunteers will be car hopping at Sonic on Southwest Parkway this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you would like to support, the money raised from your tips is what will help them, not your actual purchase.

If you cannot attend Sonic Day this weekend, find out how you can donate here.