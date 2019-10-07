Wichita County Texas Farm Bureau Insurance moves office to Wichita Falls

The new insurance option is on Kell Blvd. between Lawrence and Kemp.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls residents now have another option for insurance right here in town.

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce welcomes the Wichita County branch of Texas Farm Bureau Insurance.

The Wichita County branch has been located in Iowa Park since the 1960s, but now those living in Wichita Falls won’t have to go too far if they choose to use Texas Farm Bureau Insurance.

The agency manager said they’re a membership-based company that supports farmers, but insures anyone.

“A lot of people only thought that we insured ranches and farms and things like that, but that’s not the case, we insure your typical daily person, whether you’re a lawyer or a doctor,” Wichita County Texas Farm Bureau Insurance agency manager Charlie Morris said.

Morris added he’s been agency manager since 2014 and since his first day, its been a goal of the company’s to move the Wichita County office to Wichita Falls.

The office officially opens Monday, October 14.