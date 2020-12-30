Wichita County to receive another round of COVID-19 vaccines

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two medical facilities in Wichita County are next in the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process after the Texas Department of State Health Services announced nearly 380,000 doses will be sent to more than 350 providers in 94 Texas counties over the next week.

The CDC will deliver 175,100 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna and 81,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine directly to Texas providers.

The following facilities will be receiving the Pfizer or a combination of Pfizer and Moderna:

United Regional Health Care System — 1775 doses

North Texas State Hospital in Wichita Falls — 1875 doses

These facilities will be receiving the Moderna vaccine:

North Texas State Hospital in Vernon — 1300 doses

Throckmorton Rural Health Clinic — 100 doses

Palo Pinto County Health District — 500 doses

Nocona General Hospital — 100 doses

Jack County Medical Clinic — 200 doses

Childress Regional Medical Center — 200 doses

An additional 121,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will go to the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program. Vaccinations under the program started in Texas today and, according to the CDC, will serve staff and residents at more than 300 long-term-care facilities in the first week.

Texas has been allocated about 1.2 million doses through the first three weeks of vaccine distribution, and the vaccine will have reached providers in a total of 199 counties by the end of the week. DSHS has posted a vaccine provider location map that will be updated weekly after allocated doses have shipped to providers.

A list of providers that will be receiving vaccine this week is available below: