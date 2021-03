Will wearing two masks better protect me from the virus? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County commissioners announced Monday that masks will be required inside all county buildings until June 1.

County Judge Woody Gossom said it was approved so the policy would be uniform.

Gov. Greg Abbott is lifting the statewide mask mandate on March 10. However, hospitals, government buildings, colleges, airports, and private businesses such as “big box” retailers can continue to enforce the use of face masks, if they see fit.