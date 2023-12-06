WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — For almost 20 years, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office has participated in the Angel Tree Program, bringing gifts to children who might not have presents to open during the Christmas season.

Each year, county employees from the Law Enforcement Center and the courthouse purchase gifts for the Angel Tree Program to make sure children and families have a merry Christmas.

On Wednesday morning, December 6, deputies put on their Santa hats and loaded gifts to be delivered to Helen Farabee Center, Patsy’s House, and the Faith Refuge.

Wichita County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Melvin Joyner said they are committed to the community.

“We are part of the community. Many people look at us with law enforcement, but we also live in this community, and we also want to support our community we live in,” Joyner said. “It’s a good feeling to know we are helping others in need.”

Joyner said it is the kindness of the county employees and judges that makes this program possible every year.