WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 23-year-old man from Wichita Falls has reportedly been missing since mid-June.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, Travis Russell was reported missing on Monday, August 22.

Sgt. Eipper said his family told police that they hadn’t seen Russell since mid-June. Russell didn’t have a phone on him when he went missing, and there have been no additional reports.

A family friend told us that his family believes Russell was last seen at a trailer park either on Seymour Highway or 9th Street.

Russell is described as being 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

If you have any information on Travis Russell’s location, you’re asked to call the Wichita Falls Police Department’s non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.