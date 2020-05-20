Wichita Falls’ 50 Plus Zone to begin phased reopening May 26

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 50 Plus Zone will begin reopening in phases and with limited hours on Tuesday, May 26, according to a post from the Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation official Facebook page.
The first phase of reopening begins Tuesday, May 26 and will last until Friday, May 29. Hours of operation during Phase 1 will be from 8 a.m. until noon.
Available Activities and Rooms
Room 217: Billiards, Computers, Dominoes and Cards — Billiard balls, dominos, and cards must be checked out at the desk. The cards will be discarded after one use, pool balls and dominoes will be sanitized after each use. Hands of all players must be sanitized before playing. The wearing of face masks is highly encouraged while playing cards and dominoes.
Fitness Equipment Room — Maximum 30 minute time limit in the fitness center.
Circuit Training Room — Stronger Seniors Chair Exercise DVD Class at 10:30 a.m. Walking for exercise is limited to 50 Plus Zone Members only (walking in one direction only).
Additional Requirements:
- All members must use entrance on 10th Street (North Side) of the building. The Entrance and Exit doors are clearly marked.
- Entry is restricted to a maximum of 50 members at a time. If the maximum number has been reached, the member must leave the building. They can leave their cell phone number for the staff to contact them when they can enter but they must wait in their vehicle- no waiting in lobby or outside the door.
- All members are required to check in with Zone staff at the entrance Greeting/Sanitation Station.
- The hands must be sanitized at the touch-free sanitation station upon entry. The staff will each member’s temperature. Individuals with a temperature of 100.4 or over will not be allowed entry. For the protection of members and staff –the wearing of facemasks is highly encouraged while in the building except when exercising.
- Every member must sign the additional COVID protection addendum to the membership agreement.
- Maintaining social distancing of six feet at all times. The chairs and equipment have been placed at appropriate distance. The members must only use the equipment marked for use. The chairs and tables are not to be moved from where they have been placed.
- Touchless Entry: All Zone Members MUST have their Membership Card and scan in Room 217. Replacement cards can be purchased for $2 each.
- NO access to the self-serve kitchen, coffee, popcorn, water or Kool-Aid. There is a paper cup dispenser at each water fountain and bottled water is available for purchase at the Zone Staff Desk in room 217 for 25 cents.
- No Visitor’s Passes will be issued during Phase 1.