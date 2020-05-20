Wichita Falls’ 50 Plus Zone to begin phased reopening May 26

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 50 Plus Zone will begin reopening in phases and with limited hours on Tuesday, May 26, according to a post from the Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation official Facebook page.

See that full post below:

The first phase of reopening begins Tuesday, May 26 and will last until Friday, May 29. Hours of operation during Phase 1 will be from 8 a.m. until noon.

Available Activities and Rooms

Room 217: Billiards, Computers, Dominoes and Cards — Billiard balls, dominos, and cards must be checked out at the desk. The cards will be discarded after one use, pool balls and dominoes will be sanitized after each use. Hands of all players must be sanitized before playing. The wearing of face masks is highly encouraged while playing cards and dominoes.

Fitness Equipment Room — Maximum 30 minute time limit in the fitness center.

Circuit Training Room — Stronger Seniors Chair Exercise DVD Class at 10:30 a.m. Walking for exercise is limited to 50 Plus Zone Members only (walking in one direction only).

Additional Requirements: