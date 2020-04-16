Wichita Falls airports to receive over a $1 million in federal funding

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — U.S. Senator John Cornyn said both the Wichita Falls Regional and Kickapoo airports are receiving large funds for coronavirus relief.

Due to the economic distress COVID-19 has brought on airports nationally and locally, the two airports are being awarded federal grants totaling more than $1.2 million dollars.

Kickapoo will receive $69,000 and Wichita Falls Regional Airport will receive more than $1 million.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act, comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation. Sen. Cornyn said he commends both the Trump administration and leaders in Wichita Falls who worked to secure these funds during this trying time.

