Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture to host Arts Virtual Town Hall

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture will host its final Arts Virtual Town Hall of 2020.

Margie Reese, Executive Director of The Alliance, will address the state of the Arts in Wichita Falls.

In addition, The Alliance will celebrate a belated birthday for Reese, take a look back at 2020 and preview their plans for 2021.

The virtual event will take place via Zoom at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 19.

If you’d like to attend the meeting, join the Zoom meeting tomorrow morning with the meeting ID of 951 277 869 and passcode 948459.

If you have any questions, please email the Alliance or call (940) 500-4453.