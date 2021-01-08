Wichita Falls Alliance of Arts and Culture, local artist featured on NPR

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Industries all over, including the arts, eagerly await a new administration in the White House to see how federal funding will fall.

That topic is exactly how Executive Director of the Wichita Falls Alliance of Arts and Culture Margie Reese ended up on NPR.

“We pay taxes out here too, we have great stories to tell out here too, and we’ve got great artists,” Reese said.

And thanks in-part to those grants, the alliance is able to display local artistic talent.

“Pretty life changing,” local artist Selena Mize said. “It was like my first mural I’ve ever done.”

Giving local artists exposure and opportunity, like Mize, responsible for two Texoma murals.

“I could see the growth that I’ve had as an individual and artist from that mural to where I am now,” Mize said.

So during Reese’s NPR interview, she couldn’t help but brag on these works of art, leading to Mize being interviewed by NPR too.

“I was like ‘oh wow, like this is big time,” Mize said.

Her mural in Vernon displayed as the feature image nationwide, exactly Reese is strives for.

“More of a focus on getting funding to communities our size,” Reese said. “To those smaller, to rural communities.”

Years of applying for national endowment of the arts grants, she’s seen funding for the arts change with administrations, her expertise were tapped by NPR.

Now with a new one on the horizon , Reese is already has eyes on what’s next.

“To figure out how to lower the barrier so that mid-sized cities like Wichita Falls and smaller communities like Vernon and Henrietta, can get access to those dollars directly,” Reese said.

“I’m still coming down from the Roy Orbison mural,” Mize said. “Cause I got like a bunch of publicity from it, then the NPR thing happened… I don’t know, I’m speechless.”

Not just a boost for artists and the alliance, but for the future generation too.

“To be able to look around them and see the work of artists and understand that. The practice of art leads to a career,” Reese said.

“Being an example for Wichita Falls and for Vernon that, others will make it too,” Mize said.

Reese added they have two big projects on the horizon, you won’t want to miss the exciting stuff they have planned, we’ll have updates as they become available or follow along here!