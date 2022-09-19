WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Alzheimer’s is a disease that affects millions of our neighbors and that’s why organizers are asking for your support at this year’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Here in Texas alone, there are over 400,000 people who have been diagnosed with a form of Alzheimer’s. The disease not only takes a toll on those living with it but the caregivers too.

The local Alzheimer’s Association Director Patty Taylor says community support at the events like the upcoming Alzheimer’s walk is so needed to help those impacted by the disease, find the resources to help them get through it.

“Alzheimer’s is the fastest growing disease. It’s becoming an epidemic, you know, unfortunately, it’s the only one that doesn’t have any cure or prevention to stop it in its tracks, and so that’s what we’re here to do. To put an end to this disease so the walk is a great opportunity for families who are going through this fight or have lost someone to get together and have a moment of hope,” Taylor said.

Donations are still needed ahead of Saturday’s walk.

